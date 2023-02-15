ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters

Damilare Famuyiwa

The minors who testified against the convict stated that he was their church pastor.

Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters
Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters

A pastor identified as Nduka Anyanwu has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating two sisters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos handed Anyanwu the sentence on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

It would be recalled that in April 2022, the convict was dragged to court on two counts of defilement by the Lagos State Government.

The 51-year-old pastor was alleged to have committed the crime between 2019 and August 2020 at Arowojobe Street, in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

The prosecution argued that the offence is punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

In the course of the trial, the first prosecution witness testified that though she is now 15 years old, she was 13 years old at the time the incident happened.

According to the minor, the defendant was known to her as the pastor of their church, and he had been having sex with her and warned her not to tell anyone.

The victim stated that the defendant said she would not get pregnant, but she eventually got pregnant and had a child for the defendant.

The second prosecution witness, the older sister, now 19 years old, but was 17-year-old, at the time of the incident, corroborated the first witness’ testimony that the defendant was their pastor.

She narrated that the defendant had sexual intercourse with her with the consent of her parents, as he promised them that he would take her abroad for greener pastures.

Having convicted Anyanwu, Justice Soladoye held that the victims’ parents acted irresponsibly by allowing their pastor to deceive them that he will help them take their children abroad when the defendant cannot even help himself.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alleged redesigned Naira spraying: Court admits Nollywood actress to N5m bail

Alleged redesigned Naira spraying: Court admits Nollywood actress to N5m bail

How Wike chased Peter Obi away – PDP

How Wike chased Peter Obi away – PDP

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

How cancelled results affect elections

How cancelled results affect elections

BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.82% as cash crisis persists

BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.82% as cash crisis persists

Why Emefiele is unsuitable to lead CBN – Akeredolu

Why Emefiele is unsuitable to lead CBN – Akeredolu

BREAKING: Supreme Court presses pause on CBN's Naira swap case until Feb 22!

BREAKING: Supreme Court presses pause on CBN's Naira swap case until Feb 22!

UNICAL suspends 4 medical staff over 'lack of empathy' in student's death

UNICAL suspends 4 medical staff over 'lack of empathy' in student's death

CBN's Naira redesign a weapon against Tinubu's presidential ambition – Garba

CBN's Naira redesign a weapon against Tinubu's presidential ambition – Garba

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Inset: Frederick Olorunfemi (The deceased).

Father dies in scuffle with school bus driver who defiled his daughter

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

court (WuzupNigeria)

Woman drags husband to court for alleged denial of ”conjugal right”