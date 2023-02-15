Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos handed Anyanwu the sentence on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

It would be recalled that in April 2022, the convict was dragged to court on two counts of defilement by the Lagos State Government.

The 51-year-old pastor was alleged to have committed the crime between 2019 and August 2020 at Arowojobe Street, in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

The prosecution argued that the offence is punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

In the course of the trial, the first prosecution witness testified that though she is now 15 years old, she was 13 years old at the time the incident happened.

According to the minor, the defendant was known to her as the pastor of their church, and he had been having sex with her and warned her not to tell anyone.

The victim stated that the defendant said she would not get pregnant, but she eventually got pregnant and had a child for the defendant.

The second prosecution witness, the older sister, now 19 years old, but was 17-year-old, at the time of the incident, corroborated the first witness’ testimony that the defendant was their pastor.

She narrated that the defendant had sexual intercourse with her with the consent of her parents, as he promised them that he would take her abroad for greener pastures.