Pastor arrested after woman d*ed in his church in Ondo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased’s mother accused the pastor of rape, saying her daughter was found naked.

Pastor arrested after woman died in his church in Ondo
Pastor arrested after woman died in his church in Ondo

Oloje, who had an 11-month-old child, was said to be a member of Salami’s church and had been living on its premises since the year 2023 started.

The deceased’s mother, Deborah, who suspected a foul, said she found her lying naked in one of the rooms in the church compound while her pants had been removed.

“I called my daughter’s phone and she picked it up. I asked for a description of where she was staying and she obliged me. I went to the church and saw her. She complained about foodstuffs and I promised to bring some for her the following day. I also pleaded with her to leave the place, but she declined and I left.

“The next day, when I got to the church around 5pm, I heard her child crying profusely. So, I moved close to see what happened. I met the door closed. So, I forced it open. To my utmost dismay, I found my daughter on the floor with her pants already removed down her legs and I shouted for help,” the deceased’s mother stated.

According to her, Oloje was rushed to a hospital after being found but was confirmed dead on arrival.

Deborah, however, said the cleric was arrested by the police following a report she made at a station in Idanre, the area where the incident happened.

“When the pastor was arrested, we noticed that his trousers were torn under and he wasn’t wearing any underwear. It is a painful story and a sad moment for our family. She was with an 11-month-old child before she met her untimely death. The culprit must not go unpunished,” she added.

Admitting that the deceased lived on the church premises, the pastor said he knew nothing about her death.

While noting that he’s living outside the church premises with his family, Salami said he saw Oloje earlier the day the incident happened, adding that he didn’t rape her.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

