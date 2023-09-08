Pandemonium in Abuja as DSS operatives kill fashion designer

The incident reportedly happened when a customer brought the personnel to the deceased’s shop for allegedly failing to deliver some clothes on an agreed date.

According to a trader, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, some of the fashion designer’s colleagues, who learnt about the matter intervened but that their interference did not go down well with the DSS personnel.

She noted that the personnel was arrested and detained by the police after he allegedly shot and killed the fashion designer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A female customer of the fashion designer brought the DSS. She said the fashion designer did not sew her clothes. Her colleagues joined and defended her. The issue led to a serious argument.

“We later heard a gunshot and learnt that the fashion designer had been killed and another injured. The DSS personnel was arrested and detained at Wuse Market Police station. That is where all our people are now,” the trader was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the development in a statement, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh said, “In an incident at Garki International Market on September 7, 2023, an altercation arose between market occupants and certain individuals, including a DSS personnel and a tailor named Muhammad Habibu. The Garki Divisional Police station mobilized officers in response to a received distress call reporting the invasion of the market by these individuals, who fired shots at a tailor known as Mubarak Mubarak.”