Osun man turns housewife into sex slave with magic ring

In a statement in which this disclosure was made, the spokesperson of Osun Amotekun, Yusuf Idowu stated that Babalola had used a magic ring made for him by a cleric to commandeer the victim, Sofiyat.

According to Idowu, it was the magic ring the suspect used to commandeer the victim out of her husband’s house and move her to Modakeke area of Osun State, where she was kept as a sex slave.

The Amotekun spokesperson added that luck ran out for the suspect last week Friday when he took the victim to Campus Area in Ile-Ife and abandoned her by the roadside.

It was gathered that after Babalola had left the vicinity, the woman suddenly regained her senses and raised the alarm, attracting some Amotekun operatives.

Idowu added that after listening to her ordeal at the hands of Babalola, the Amotekun operatives trailed the suspect to his hideout in Sekona where he was eventually arrested.

“The suspect confessed that in September 2023, the victim, Sofiyat, approached him to help her sell her palm oil because that is the business he does.

“Along the line, he asked her out, but she refused him, saying she was married. Babalola later approached a herbalist in Sekona who gave him some charms. Since using the charm on her, he claimed that the woman had been listening and following his command.

“He used the charm to control and make Sofiyat leave her husband’s house. When the woman arrived at Babalola’s house in Modakeke, he changed her SIM card. All that happened within three weeks, and he was sleeping with her randomly during the period,” the statement quoted the Amotekun spokesperson as saying.

Amotekun further stated that the victim also confirmed she had approached the suspect to help her sell palm oil.

“He asked her out, but she refused. Later, Babalola called and directed her to meet him in Modakeke. When she got to Modakeke, he removed the SIM card from her phone and replaced it with a new one.

“He locked her in his house and came around with food whenever he pleased. On March 29, 2024, he came to the house to pick her up, and he dropped her at Campus Area in Ile-Ife. Sofiyat later raised the alarm which attracted Amotekun operatives in the area, and the suspect was trailed to his hideout in Sekona where he was arrested,” Idowu added.