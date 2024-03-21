ADVERTISEMENT
Only our students graduate as virgins - Madonna University Chancellor

Damilare Famuyiwa

Madonna University founder calls on individuals abroad seeking for virgins to marry to come to the school, assuring them they will find.

Madonna University Chancellor, Emmanuel Edeh [The Guardian]
Edeh made this remark during the university’s 25th anniversary, which was held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Elele, Rivers State.

In a viral video, the Catholic priest who founded the University in 1999, while delivering a speech at the event, bragged that female students who enrolled into Madonna University as virgins also graduate without having their hymen broken.

Maintaining that Madonna stands out globally for maintaining the purity of its students, the school chancellor advised individuals abroad looking for virgins to marry to come to the varsity.

His words, “It is only in this university that it is maintained that girls who have entered the university as virgins graduate as virgins. You can join our university as a virgin and graduate as a virgin.

“Tell me any other university in the whole world that can maintain this. That is why people from London, America, England, Germany, when you meet them, they will say Father, we want to marry a girl who is a virgin. And they don’t tend to get that until they come to Madonna University.”

He said all students live on their campuses and cannot live off-campus for effective monitoring, adding that issues related to cultism, molestation, examination malpractice, and all other social vices cannot be found in the school.

We have 100% residency of our students, which means that we do not allow our students to live in hotels or anywhere else and start coming to the school.

“Our 100% boarding system on the university campus enhances effective monitoring, guidance, and counselling, and with all levels of management to know the students better, for more appropriate guidance,” Edeh was quoted as saying.

Edeh’s statement has attracted reactions on social media, with many users commending the school authority for encouraging purity among the students.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

