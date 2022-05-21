Lagos NURTW Caretaker Chairman accuses MC Oluomo of snatching his wife

Adeshina's allegation was contained in a tell-all interview published by The Punch.

The Caretaker Chairman also detailed how Oluomo hijacked his branch and unit from him despite all his efforts to make peace.

He said the age-long rivalry between them took another dimension when he contested the NURTW Chairmanship position with Oluomo in 2019.

Adeshina said despite him being the popular choice amongst the unionists, the Lagos state government settled for MC as the preferred choice, and offered him a Vice Chairman position instead

However, to his dismay, his name was struck out from the executive members list with a pen on the day of inauguration as no position was offered to him.

"When he took over as the NURTW chairman in Lagos. The worst thing he did to me that made me part ways with him was that after his inauguration, I bought a foreign used car for N13m and took it to him as a gift.

"I added N10m to the car gift, but he rejected them. I begged him but he refused to make peace. I am not MC Oluomo’s peer and he knows this, but I prostrated before him to make peace," Adeshina said.

The Caretaker Chairman alleged that Akinsanya's rejection of the peace offering was because he had his eyes on his second wife at the time.

He accused Nollywood actress and an associate Ronke Oshodi Oke of helping Oluomo to snatch his then second wife.

"Yes, there was a lady called Ronke Oshodi Oke, a popular actress. She was a friend to my second wife. Though they met outside my residence, Ronke started visiting my home at one point. So, I challenged her and warned her not to ever step into my house again.

"Yes, Ronke was an associate of MC Oluomo and I know what Oluomo is capable of doing. When I challenged Ronke, she told me that she came to see her boss, adding that my second wife was her boss. I told her not to come to my house anymore, because MC Oluomo and I did not belong to the same camp.

"My second wife and Ronke knelt and apologised, but after five days, I met Ronke in my house again. I was furious and I accused her of trying to carry out a mission in my house. I sent the two of them out of my house that day. To my surprise, Ronke took my second wife, who I sent packing, to MC Oluomo."

Adeshina said his wife was housed in MC's hotel for over one month before he purchased a house for her.

"Some concerned close allies at MC’s hotel in Oshodi phoned me that they saw my second wife at MC’s place. They asked whether MC and I had settled our issues, but I said we were yet to resolve our differences. They told me that MC had asked them to give my second wife a room in his hotel. She was there for one month and seven days in his hotel."

"Yes, my second wife, Queen B. She stayed in his hotel for one month and seven days before he bought her a house. Unionists in the state know this story very well."

Recall that the national body of the NURTW had sacked MC Oluomo as the Lagos branch chairman.