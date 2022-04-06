RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National NURTW sacks MC Oluomo, dissolves Lagos council

Ima Elijah

The administrative council explained that MC Oluomo was granted a pardon...but he refused to apologise.

Conflicted Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo (Gistpad)
Conflicted Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo (Gistpad)

The National Union of Road Transport Workers has dissolved its Lagos State council under Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

The National Administrative Council of the union made this known in a statement titled ‘Dissolution of Lagos State Administrative Council’, jointly signed by its national president, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, and general secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Ya’u.

The union said the decision was based on the provisions of the union’s constitution.

The union’s secretary in Lagos State, Seyi Bankole, was subsequently announced as the new head of NURTW in Lagos.

MC Oluomo has been sacked as Lagos chairman. We had a meeting last night. We have replaced him,” a national officer of the union said.

MC Oluomo, who had been in a running battle with the national body of the union in Abuja, was earlier suspended for alleged insubordination.

The administrative council explained that MC Oluomo was granted a pardon after the mediation of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and other leaders but he refused to apologise.

The National Administrative Council during its meeting of March 15, 2022, graciously passed a resolution to grant pardon to the suspended state chairman if he shows remorse and tenders unreserved apology to the union.

However, up until this moment the suspended chairman has bluntly refused to do so; hence, the decision to take action against the Lagos State administrative council by dissolving same,” the statement read in part.

The National administrative council in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by Article 17, section 2. subsections (i) and (ii) of the constitution of the union, during its meeting of April 5th, 2022, has dissolved the Lagos State administrative council forthwith.

In view of the fact that nature abhors a vacuum and in line with Article 42 section 4, the State Secretary, Seyi Bankole is hereby directed to take over the running of the affairs of Lagos State council pending the constitution of the caretaker committee after due consultations with appropriate relevant authorities, meanwhile, all members of the dissolved state administrative council are hereby directed to handover all property of the Union, including cash to the State Secretary."

The council further directed all members of the union in Lagos State and beyond, including members of the public to henceforth stop dealing with members of the dissolved Lagos State administrative council on issues concerning the union.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

