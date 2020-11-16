In a bid to reduce postharvest losses and improve the quality of food across the country, the Nigeria Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) has commenced the use of hermetic steel drums for the storage of dried durable products.

The agency which aims to reduce postharvest losses by ensuring quality, safety and availability of agricultural produce rolled out the first batch of steel drums to farmers across Nigeria recently.

Hermetic Storage is a method of using sealed, airtight units to control moisture and insects in the storage of dried agricultural commodities. The hermetic storage restricts gas exchanges between the internal and external environments and the stored commodity, maintaining the initial levels of moisture and controlling pests by the lack of oxygen. The available oxygen in the internal ecosystem is reduced to lethal or limiting the respiration of any living organism within the system.

NSPRI reinforces commitment to tackling postharvest losses

The hermetic steel drums which were sourced from the first and only UN Certified steel drum factory in Nigeria, Pacegate Limited - a subsidiary of Hana Group and Manufacturer of steel drums, have been built tested and certified to carry agricultural produce with no leakages. In addition, the drums are environmentally friendly and have been incorporated with anti-rust and coated with food grade lacquer which protects it from rust and enhances food safety.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director (NSPRI), Dr Patricia, O. Pessu said “Postharvest value chain is important in ensuring food safety and security in Nigeria, especially with respect to properly dried staple agricultural commodities.

"Preservation of these commodities (grains, dried products from yam, cassava, potatoes, fruits, vegetables, fishery, meat, etc) from season of surplus using appropriate and safe storage practice will benefit all actors along the value chain (farmers, processors, marketers, traders, transporters, consumers) in terms of monetary, health and protect agricultural economic values of the country.”

“One of the technologies developed and popularized by NSPRI for non-chemical preservation and safe handling of these durable products is the NSPRI Hermetic Steel Drum produced by Pacegate Limited” Dr Pessu added.

Also commenting, Managing Director (MD), Pacegate Limited, Mr. Umesh Amarnani said, “Players in the agricultural industry should adopt modern techniques and take advantage of local technology in line with global standards that will not only increase yield but also protect our health and environment.

"Our steel drums are safe, reliable, cost-effective and sustainable and designed to provide efficient storage of dried agricultural produce. I commend the NSPRI for taking the initiative to sensitize stakeholders in the agricultural value chain on the immense benefits of steel drums”.

With the use of hermetic steel drums, dried agricultural commodities such as grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables, fisheries and livestock can be effectively stored while reducing the impact of pesticides and aflatoxin contaminations. Other benefits of using hermetic steel drums for storage includes:

Eliminate the fear of damage by stored product pests (insects and rodents) thereby assuring food safety and protecting economic value of the products.

No requirement of the use of chemicals, thereby eliminating the possibility of food poisoning and additional costs that may have been incurred as a result of use chemicals.

The drum can be used to store multiple crops at the same time and stored products can be consumed whenever the need arises.

The hermetic drum has a lifespan of over thirty years with a payback period of less than three years.

The technology is fire & water proof, gender friendly and easy to use with relatively low maintenance.

The drum is robust and can be transported with no damage, retaining their airtightness

About NSPRI

Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute is one of the Research Institutes under the supervision of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The Institute was established in 1948 as West African Stored Products Research Unit (WASPRU) during the colonial era of the country to assess the quality of exportable crops from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Gambia to United Kingdom. It became Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute after the independence in 1960. Since the inception of the Institute, it has been supervised by different Ministries.

Reducing Postharvest losses by ensuring the quality, safety and availability of Agricultural Produce has been the mission of the Institute. The mandate of Institute stipulates that it shall carry out research into bulk storage problem of export commodities and local food crop and in particular it shall conduct research into: improvement and maintenance of the quality of bulk commodity crops including cocoa, groundnuts, palm produce; improvement and maintenance of the quality of local food crops including cereals, grains, pulses, tubers and any other local commodity under bulk storage; special studies such as stored products pests, pesticide formulations and residue and mycotoxin surveys; provision of advice and training of extension workers in problems associated with stored products and materials in storage structures, new insecticides, new items of equipment and techniques; and any other related matters as may be determined from time to time by the Institute.

About Pacegate

Pacegate Limited is a Pan-African B2B distributor of Specialty Chemicals as well as a leading manufacturer of Steel Drums based in Lagos, Nigeria. Pacegate is part of the Hana Group, a trusted company with interests across diverse industry sectors such as Plastics Manufacturing, Household Products and Construction Material Trading. The group has been operating in Nigeria since 1979. Its state of the art steel drum factory located in its 20,000sqm premises, is Africa’s largest fully automated plant with a capacity to produce 5000 steel drums per a day. Pacegate’s industry sectors are lubricant and grease blenders, petrochemicals, industrial chemical manufacturers, upstream oil & gas, food & beverages and agriculture. Pacegate prides itself in always delivering on our commitments and exceeding client expectations.

