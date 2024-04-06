NSCDC sends 3 Ebonyi minors arrested for attempted rape to rehabilitation home

Two of the suspects are aged 15 and 13, the State Commandant of the Corps, Dr Elijah Willie, told newsmen on Saturday in Abakaliki.

He added that the command was on the heels of a third suspect, currently on the run, adding that the incident occurred at Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

“They will be transferred to relevant juvenile authorities for necessary rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been increasing cases of minors engaged in such acts and it reflects the moral decadence in the society.

“I urge relevant stakeholders to take drastic actions to check the trend for the sake of our youths,” he said.

One of the minors, however, denied involvement in the act, saying he only reprimanded the victim for abusing him.

The NSCDC commandant also said they had arrested two suspects for alleged vandalism of electricity cables at the Ebonyi International Shopping Mall.

He said that the suspects, aged 21 and 22, hail from Amasiri in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cases of vandalism are rampant in Ebonyi and we urge relevant stakeholders to sensitise the people, especially youths, to stop engaging in such acts.

“The NSCDC is seriously warning vandals to repent or face the full wrath of the command,” he warned.