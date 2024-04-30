ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

Segun Adeyemi

Peter Obi lamented that over 100,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, along with 80 small businesses and their 4000 mostly youth employees, face imminent extinction.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In a lengthy social media post sighted by Pulse on Tuesday, April 30, the two-term former governor of Anambra State described the project as a 'misplaced priority.'

Obi condemned the demolition of business structures and establishments that were necessitated due to the commencement of the project.

He said, "The sight of this insensitive demolition is heart-wrenching. Livelihoods are being wiped away, lifetime investments are being wasted, and jobs are disappearing as bulldozers roar through. The homes of the elderly are being overturned by the power of bulldozers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This hasty flag-off defies the widespread outcry by the public, especially business and property owners directly affected by the project. Nobody knows the outcry that will accompany this project as it progresses towards poor rural landscapes."

Obi recounted that the federal government's actions would cost thousands of Nigerians their jobs "with investments above $200 million at risk."

He lamented that over 100,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, along with 80 small businesses and their 4000 mostly youth employees, face imminent extinction.

However, Obi acknowledged the economic value of roads but reiterated that insecurity and poverty have become rampant and should be treated with absolute attention rather than a job-losing project.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We cannot afford another expensive abandoned project. Nigeria's urgent development needs are more real and essential. We do not need landscape decoration escapades," Obi said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

NNPCL set to end fuel scarcity by May 1 with 1.5 billion litres of products

NNPCL set to end fuel scarcity by May 1 with 1.5 billion litres of products

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members [Intel Region]

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye [Kano Focus]

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden [BBC]

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

Maryam Hassan was seen bullying Namitra Bwala in a viral video.

Lead British School student in viral video apologises for bullying Namtira Bwala