Lawmaker tackles report questioning Tinubu’s stance on electoral reforms

Pulse reported that the 72-page report released by Yiaga Africa highlighted several concerning factors, including a decrease in public trust, ambiguity surrounding the Tinubu-led administration’s stance on electoral reforms, judicial rulings, electoral laws, institutional autonomy, instances of electoral malpractice and impunity, and hindrances to electoral justice.

Senator Abiodun Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South Senatorial District, shared his insights with Pulse, highlighting his pivotal role in the ongoing electoral reform process.

Lawmaker defends Tinubu amid Yiaga Africa's report

He confirmed that the 10th Senate, under astute leadership, has already established a committee to spearhead these crucial reforms.

He said, “We just set up a joint technical committee of the National Assembly, comprising the Senate and Reps. And we had about two, three, four sessions around the country. What else did I expect the President to say?”

The lawmaker further stated that consultations have commenced across various states, such as Bayelsa, Katsina, and Gombe.

He stated that the essence of this outreach is to help develop an Electoral Act that can be reckoned with and credibly endorsed.

When asked about the shortcomings of technology adopted during the last election, the lawmaker said, “For now, I do not think INEC is ready for that because of the logistics involved. Let me give you a perfect example.