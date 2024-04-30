ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmaker tackles report questioning Tinubu’s stance on electoral reforms

Segun Adeyemi

The pro-democracy organization has highlighted a noteworthy discovery from the Afrobarometer survey: one year after the national election, 23% of Nigerians have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Pulse reported that the 72-page report released by Yiaga Africa highlighted several concerning factors, including a decrease in public trust, ambiguity surrounding the Tinubu-led administration’s stance on electoral reforms, judicial rulings, electoral laws, institutional autonomy, instances of electoral malpractice and impunity, and hindrances to electoral justice.

Senator Abiodun Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South Senatorial District, shared his insights with Pulse, highlighting his pivotal role in the ongoing electoral reform process.

He confirmed that the 10th Senate, under astute leadership, has already established a committee to spearhead these crucial reforms.

He said, “We just set up a joint technical committee of the National Assembly, comprising the Senate and Reps. And we had about two, three, four sessions around the country. What else did I expect the President to say?”

Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli [Facebook]
Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The lawmaker further stated that consultations have commenced across various states, such as Bayelsa, Katsina, and Gombe.

He stated that the essence of this outreach is to help develop an Electoral Act that can be reckoned with and credibly endorsed.

When asked about the shortcomings of technology adopted during the last election, the lawmaker said, “For now, I do not think INEC is ready for that because of the logistics involved. Let me give you a perfect example.

“There were over 2,000 attempts at the INEC spot in the last election. If that has succeeded, and some of them have posted that the Youth Party of Nigeria has so many results in some parts, what will you do? There is a serious crisis in this country. So, we will get there.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

