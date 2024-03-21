NSCDC seizes 4,500 litres of adulterated diesel, arrests 3 suspects

The NSCDC Commandant, Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command’s exhibits yard in Uyo on Thursday. Eluwade said that the adulterated AGO being conveyed in cellophane bags were concealed with palm kernel shells to beat security checks.

He said that on March 17, operatives of the Anti-Vandal Squad along the Calabar-Itu highway apprehended two suspects conveying 100 cellophane bags of suspected adulterated AGO. He added the product was being conveyed in an open bucket articulated vehicle with Registration Number, FGE 680 ZS.

Eluwade further said that on March 19, another open bucket articulated vehicle with Registration Number, BB 825 XX loaded with no fewer than 80 cellophane bags of AGO was impounded, and apprehended.

"Also, on March 15, we nabbed one suspect who disguised himself as a police officer at the Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

"The suspect verbally threatened a resident, Blessing Obot, who was having a driving lesson at the park and forcefully collected ₦10,000 from her,” he said.

The commandant said that the recent breakthrough was a result of the command’s commitment to crack down on oil theft and other illegal activities in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

"We have intensified operations against vandals in all parts of the state,” he added.

He decried the negative impact of adulterated and substandard petroleum products on vehicles and restated the command’s readiness to sustain its onslaught against perpetrators.

Speaking on illegal mining activities, the commandant said that operatives of the command on Wednesday, March 20 arrested two suspects over alleged involvement in illegal mining.

He said that all the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded on the matters. Eluwade urged residents of the state to shun illegal oil activities and other forms of criminalities in the interest of society.