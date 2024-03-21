ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC seizes 4,500 litres of adulterated diesel, arrests 3 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSCDC says that the adulterated AGO being conveyed in cellophane bags were concealed with palm kernel shells to beat security checks.

NSCDC seizes 4,500 litres of adulterated diesel, arrests 3 suspects [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]
NSCDC seizes 4,500 litres of adulterated diesel, arrests 3 suspects [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

Recommended articles

The NSCDC Commandant, Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command’s exhibits yard in Uyo on Thursday. Eluwade said that the adulterated AGO being conveyed in cellophane bags were concealed with palm kernel shells to beat security checks.

He said that on March 17, operatives of the Anti-Vandal Squad along the Calabar-Itu highway apprehended two suspects conveying 100 cellophane bags of suspected adulterated AGO. He added the product was being conveyed in an open bucket articulated vehicle with Registration Number, FGE 680 ZS.

Eluwade further said that on March 19, another open bucket articulated vehicle with Registration Number, BB 825 XX loaded with no fewer than 80 cellophane bags of AGO was impounded, and apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Also, on March 15, we nabbed one suspect who disguised himself as a police officer at the Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

"The suspect verbally threatened a resident, Blessing Obot, who was having a driving lesson at the park and forcefully collected ₦10,000 from her,” he said.

The commandant said that the recent breakthrough was a result of the command’s commitment to crack down on oil theft and other illegal activities in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

"We have intensified operations against vandals in all parts of the state,” he added.

He decried the negative impact of adulterated and substandard petroleum products on vehicles and restated the command’s readiness to sustain its onslaught against perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on illegal mining activities, the commandant said that operatives of the command on Wednesday, March 20 arrested two suspects over alleged involvement in illegal mining.

He said that all the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded on the matters. Eluwade urged residents of the state to shun illegal oil activities and other forms of criminalities in the interest of society.

He warned that the NSCDC would not relent in its resolve to undertake its core mandate of protecting the government’s critical infrastructure in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pencil producer says FG, Nigerians need to embrace locally produced goods

Pencil producer says FG, Nigerians need to embrace locally produced goods

Vladimir Putin wins 2024 Russian presidential election with 87.28% of votes

Vladimir Putin wins 2024 Russian presidential election with 87.28% of votes

1xBet paid out over $836,000 to a player from Africa!

1xBet paid out over $836,000 to a player from Africa!

I'm completely heartbroken - Wife of Binance executive detained by FG cries out

I'm completely heartbroken - Wife of Binance executive detained by FG cries out

Mob accuses man of forcing crocodile to kill woman

Mob accuses man of forcing crocodile to kill woman

5 things Nigerian government has banned already this year

5 things Nigerian government has banned already this year

MURIC commends House of Reps for widows and widowers leave bill

MURIC commends House of Reps for widows and widowers leave bill

President Tinubu calls for restraint in legislature for efficiency

President Tinubu calls for restraint in legislature for efficiency

Australia implements stricter visa regulations for Nigerian students, others

Australia implements stricter visa regulations for Nigerian students, others

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman seeks divorce due to in laws' hostility, poor feeding, lack of care

My husband gives me ₦1k as weekly feeding allowance, woman tells court

Ebonyi man steals ₦625k from mother, threatens to kill her with a gun

Ebonyi man steals ₦625k from mother, threatens to kill her with a gun

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

Man lands in hot water for sneaking into female hostel at Kano university

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

Police arrest notorious toy gun robbery suspect in Enugu