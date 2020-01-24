On Thursday, January 23, 2020, a mob set ablaze two suspected robbers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

Punch reports that the suspected robbers were burnt alive after being nabbed for allegedly robbing some Point of Sale (PoS) operators at gunpoint.

The incident happened at the Green Villa junction, Isaac Boro Expressway, in the Biogbolo-Epie area of the state capital.

It was gathered that the robbery suspects were set ablaze with the vehicle they used for the robbery.

According to an eyewitness who identified himself as Oyinkuro, the suspects were trying to escape when they were caught and lynched.

He said, “They just came to Green Villa and they started robbing some of the PoS outlets there.

“So people started shouting ‘thief o, thief o’. Many residents came, and pursued them, caught up with them and set them ablaze.”

Spokesman for the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat has condemned the mob action which led to the death of the suspects.

Butswat said the state Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, has ordered an investigation into the matter, and those responsible for the act will be arrested and prosecuted.