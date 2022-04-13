Minister says Osinachi's husband has a secret marriage

Tallen said this on NTA's Good Morning Nigeria's breakfast show monitored by Punch on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The Minister also corroborated the widespread allegations that Peter assaulted his late wife and her four children.

According to Tallen, the children of the deceased opened up to her about their father's violent behaviour when she visited the Abuja residence of the late singer this week.

She added that the children also told her that Osinachi had no bank account in her name as their father arrogated to himself all her proceeds.

The Minister said, “Honourable member, the deputy chief whip, happens to come from the late Osinachi’s village and she was out of town (and when she came back), she was in my office to thank me for the visit and she demanded that I should ask one of my aides to take her.

“I asked my CSO (chief security officer) to take her and when they got to the house, with the encouragement I gave the children, they are encouraged to speak out.

“So, more revelations are coming out and (one of) the sons went in and brought out an album; he’s (Peter) been married to another woman. You can imagine collecting money from her (Osinachi) and treating this woman as a beast of burden.”

The Minister promised that the matter will be prosecuted to a logical conclusion and necessary punishments will be meted on anyone found culpable.

Pulse had reported that the gospel singer drew her last breath on Friday, April 8, 2022 at an Abuja hospital.

Her death came after she had reportedly battled an undisclosed ailment for months.

Hours after the news of her death, fellow Gospel singer, Frank Edwards came out to point an accusing finger at someone he simply described as "unreasonable" for the death of his colleague.