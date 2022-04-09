Popular Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu reported dead

Nwachukwu, who became famous after releasing her hit record "Ekwueme", was said to have died at an Abuja hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The song also featured Prospa Ochimana.

The Imo state indigene died at the age of 42 years.

As of the time of filing this report, there's been no official confirmation from family members and close associates yet.

However, multiple reports have it that the mother of four was said to be battling an undisclosed ailment months before she drew her last breath.