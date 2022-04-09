RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Popular Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu reported dead

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The "Ekwueme" crooner said to have died at an Abuja hospital.

Osinachi Nwachukwu. [BBC]
Osinachi Nwachukwu. [BBC]

Nigerian gospel singer, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, has reportedly passed on.

Recommended articles

Nwachukwu, who became famous after releasing her hit record "Ekwueme", was said to have died at an Abuja hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The song also featured Prospa Ochimana.

The Imo state indigene died at the age of 42 years.

As of the time of filing this report, there's been no official confirmation from family members and close associates yet.

However, multiple reports have it that the mother of four was said to be battling an undisclosed ailment months before she drew her last breath.

Nwachukwu was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BOJ unveils tracklist for 'Gbagada Express' album featuring Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid and others

BOJ unveils tracklist for 'Gbagada Express' album featuring Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid and others

Wizkid and Tems nominated for Billboard Music Awards

Wizkid and Tems nominated for Billboard Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the 2nd time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the 2nd time

African governments are just branch managers for colonial masters - 2Baba

African governments are just branch managers for colonial masters - 2Baba

Popular Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu reported dead

Popular Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu reported dead

Future Sounds Vol.2 featuring Ninety, Jaylon, BRUMÉ, August Majr, Neeza and more

Future Sounds Vol.2 featuring Ninety, Jaylon, BRUMÉ, August Majr, Neeza and more

Greoh studios unveils cast of new Loukman Ali directed thriller ‘Brotherhood’

Greoh studios unveils cast of new Loukman Ali directed thriller ‘Brotherhood’

Will Smith reacts to Academy's ban over Oscars slap

Will Smith reacts to Academy's ban over Oscars slap

Breaking! Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

Breaking! Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

Trending

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Las Vegas

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Vegas

Is Wizkid and Jada's relationship a reflection of Will Smith's? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Wizkid Jada Will Smith (1)

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy [Instagram/DonJazzy]

Wizkid's manager, Jada reacts to Grammy award loss, says committee is full of opinions

Wizkid and Jada (ceekvibes)