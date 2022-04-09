Osinachi: Frank Edwards blames 'unreasonable' person for colleague's death.

Pulse had reported that the gospel singer drew her last breath on Friday, April 8, 2022 at an Abuja hospital.

Her death came after she had reportedly battled an undisclosed ailment for months.

The deceased, who hailed from Imo state, died at the age of 42 years, leaving behind four children.

Sister Osinachi, as fondly called, shot into limelight after releasing her hit record "Ekwueme", which also featured Prospa Ochimana.

Reacting to the news of her death, Edwards claimed that an "unreasonable" person had put out his colleague's shining light.

In the now-deleted post, Edwards revealed that he and others tried everything they could to rescue her life but to no avail.

Edwards' post read, "So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light. I won't say much now. I will let the former NDDC Director (Aunty Joy) who did everything possible to stop this from happening talk first but it still happened. We tried to stop this."

It remains unclear who Edwards may be referring to with his message.