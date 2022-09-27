RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man who’s kept arm upward for 10 years says he wants his god to notice him (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Just as pupils raise their hands in the classroom to be noticed by their teacher to either contribute or answer a question, so has a religious man kept his right arm raised for over decade to honour his god and be noticed.

Mahant Radheypuri Juna Akhara
Mahant Radheypuri Juna Akhara

Mahant Radheypuri Juna Akhara, an Indian sadhu, said that he decided to keep his arm upward in honour of the Hindu deity, and doesn’t intend to lower it because he doesn’t feel any pain.

Recommended articles

In an interview that was featured in a viral Twitter video recently, he said that his arm has gotten stuck in that position and it doesn’t hurt anymore to keep it raised above his head.

Interestingly, even while sleeping, Mahant keeps his arm in that position. He said in the Twitter interview that it hasn’t crossed his mind to ever lower the arm.

It is reported that the exercise is only painful in the first couple of years, but subsequently, the muscles in the arm become so atrophied that the whole appendage becomes numb and stuck in that abnormal position.

READ ALSO: Court remands Ghanaian man who allegedly had anal sex with his daughter

Meanwhile, he is not the trailblazer in this bizarre way of worshiping his deity. According to odditycentral.com, there is another sadhu called Amar Bharati, who at the time had been holding his right arm up for over half a century, becoming a symbol for Shiva worshipers all over India.

The news website reports that over a decade ago, it came to light that Bharati had kept his arm upward for about 38 years than.

Well, everyone has the right to worship whatever they believe in and how they want to go about doing so. One can only wish Mahant well in his quest to get noticed by his god.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU: Change strategy, employ lobbying tactics – Former vice chancellor

ASUU: Change strategy, employ lobbying tactics – Former vice chancellor

APC postpones commencement of campaigns indefinitely

APC postpones commencement of campaigns indefinitely

80% road traffic accidents caused by human error- FRSC boss

80% road traffic accidents caused by human error- FRSC boss

2023: Group stages 1m persons’ walk for Tinubu/Shetima in Lagos

2023: Group stages 1m persons’ walk for Tinubu/Shetima in Lagos

What exactly is Peter Obi doing differently? [Editor’s Opinion]

What exactly is Peter Obi doing differently? [Editor’s Opinion]

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku strengthens his campaign team with Secondus, Anyim, Saraki

Amid PDP crisis, Atiku strengthens his campaign team with Secondus, Anyim, Saraki

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Sowore describes Peter Obi as Obasanjo’s lapdog

Sowore describes Peter Obi as Obasanjo’s lapdog

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The building located on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area collapsed on Friday, September 23, 2022. (Punch)

BREAKING: Another storey building has collapsed in Lagos

How we arrested 10 bullion van robbery suspects – Abia CP (TheWhistlerNG)

Police arrest ex-DSS operative, 9 others for N390m bullion van robbery

Newly married man

Newly-married man in Osun sets himself ablaze over wife’s abuse

Abuja kidnap kingpin

Police reveal how flamboyant Abuja kidnap kingpin was arrested