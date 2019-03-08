According to a report by Punch, the suspected members of Eiye confraternity were having a good time at a hotel located in Oke-Eletu, Ijede, Ikorodu, before the argument.

A witness who was present when the incidence happened said the heated argument prompted one of the duo to stab the other in the abdomen with a scissor.

The witness who identified himself simply as Kunle alleged that both of them belong to the same cult group and were also internet fraudsters.

He said the act prompted angry bystanders and other members of the cult to mob the assailant.

Kunle said the assailant was beaten to pulp and could hardly walk due to injuries inflicted on him before he was rescued by the police.

Lagos state police spokesperson, Chike Oti, confirmed the incidence. He, however, debunked the rumours that the assailant is dead.

Oti said, the assailant has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.