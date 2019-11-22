A 32-year-old, Ibrahim Isiaka, has allegedly murdered his 72-year-old father, Busari Isiaka.

Punch reports that Ibrahim, who was among 41 suspected criminals paraded on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Oyo, stated that he had no intention to murder his father.

It was gathered that an argument ensued between the duo, and, in annoyance, Ibrahim pushed his father in the chest. In the process, Busari fell on the staircase and died.

Oyo Commissioner Of Police, Shina Olukolu say the suspect's brothers have also been arrested for trying to cover up the matter. [Inside Oyo]

When asked why he pushed his father, Ibrahim said, “On the day of the incident, I went upstairs to meet him.

“He had dressed up and was about to leave for an outing. I pushed him.

“Before then, I had not been fighting him. The only thing we used to argue about was the way he was drinking to a stupor. But on that day, I just went upstairs and I pushed him. He fell on the staircase and rolled down.”

When asked about his mother, Ibrahim said, “My mother is dead. She died many years ago.”

Ibrahim’s brother, Taoheed, 41, said he and his other sibling, Murtala, 36, were not at the scene of the incident, but they received calls that Ibrahim and their father were fighting and that the old man had died.

“Our father was a Muslim and we invited Islamic clerics, who conducted a brief funeral service for him and he was buried within the compound," he added.

Toheed. however, revealed that an unknown person reported the matter to the Police and a few days after the burial, "The three of us were arrested by the police. Apart from Ibrahim, Muritala and I were arrested for not reporting the matter to the police.”

Shina Olukolu, Oyo Commissioner of Police, stated that the suspect's brothers were arrested for preparing the corpse for burial without reporting the matter to the police in order to conceal the crime perpetrated by their brother.

Olukolu explained that Ibrahim killed his father on November 11, 2019, around noon and the incident was reported at the Ashi Divisional Police Headquarters around 6pm on the same day.

He also added that the other suspects were paraded for kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, conspiracy and cultism.