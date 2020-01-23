Residents of Olanrewaju Street, Itire road in Mushin area of Lagos, were on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, thrown into mourning after a man simply identified as Cisse, jumped into a well to retrieve his phone which fell from his grasp.

Daily Independent reports that Cisse's phone was valued at three thousand Naira (N3,000).

Cisse was said to be sitting on the edge of the well when his phone mistakenly fell inside. Thereafter, he took the plunge to retrieve his gadget.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Yinka, said "Neighbors quickly called for help. Even the firemen came to assist."

Yinka added that by the time Cisse was brought out, he was dead.