Man escapes with his boss' car, caught by police in Edo

Udoka took off with the car, with Imo State as his final destination.

He was however apprehended by the police in Edo, according to Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos on New Media.

"The Lagos Police Command has arrested one Ibeh George Udoka, for driving away his principal's car to Imo State for sale... he was asked to deliver to the mechanic for repairs on 3rd May, 2021 and ever since then his phone number has been switched off," Gawat shared on Twitter.

"The police operatives attached to Idimu Division of the Lagos State Police Command swung into action and relayed repeated radio messages to all police formations across the country for possible recovery of the car.

"Due to the command's continuous tracking of the driver, the Lagos police operatives alerted the policemen in Edo State, on 6th May, 2021 and the driver was intercepted with the car in Benin City, on his way to Imo State.

"In response to the call from Edo State Command and in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the police operatives from the Lagos State Police Command proceeded to Edo State Command for the recovery and apprehension of the suspect," he added.

Pulse Nigeria

The governor's aide added that the Lagos Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu, hailed the efforts and synergy between the Lagos and Edo commands in recovering the car and apprehending the suspect.