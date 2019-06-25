Also in another occasion, a 55-yr-old man was arrested for raping the same primary four pupil according to Punch's report on Monday, June 24, 2019.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the incident to Northern City News in Bauchi on Sunday.

Kamal also said the police received information about the crime on June 16, 2019, and swung into action and successfully arrested the suspects.

“On June 16, 2019, around 1.55pm, we received information from a complainant, one Abubakar Haruna, 43, of the Sabuwar Kasuwa area of Bauchi metropolis that on the said date, around 10am, he left his shop for his house.

“On reaching his house, he found his younger brother, Bashar Haruna, 25, and his niece in a suspicious setting. Upon interrogation, he discovered that Bashar had molested his niece.”

ALSO READ: Big Brother Naija 4 winner will get N30M cash prize

According to the PPRO, further investigations led to the arrest of one Isah Sule, 55, of Sabuwar Kasuwa, “who the girl alleged had sexually harassed her on several occasions.”

He added that the case was still under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.