With the new season of Big Brother Naija making its highly anticipated premiere on June 30, the winner will be getting N30million cash prize and a total prize worth of N60million.

MultiChoice Nigeria made the announcement on Sunday, June 23, 2019, exactly seven days to the opening night.

Here's the breakdown of the N60 million prize worth for BBNaija 4 winner

According to a statement by the organisers, the winner of the BBNaija season 4 will be rewarded with a cash prize of N30m.

The winner will also be presented with a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors.

The winner will also win a trip to Dubai

The winner will also get a home make-over

The winner will also get a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience

The winner will also get a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it;

The winner will also get a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There's also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game LIVE, courtesy BET9ja.

BBNaija 4 prize worth is N15million more than BBNaija 3 prize worth

The prize worth of N60 million for the winner of the Big Brother Naija season 4 is an increase of N15million more than the prize worth collected by the winner of the BBNaija season 3.

In 2018, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe walked away with N45m worth of prizes.

In 2017, Efe Ejeba walked away N25 million cash prize and an automobile valued at N5million.

Speaking on the increased prize money, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said: “Each edition of Big Brother Naija significantly improves on all aspects of the previous season and this year is no different. The winner of season four will walk away from the house with a N30m cash prize and a top of the range SUV amongst many other exciting prizes. The Big Brother Naija winner will also emerge as the most popular and marketable personality on the continent, as the show is known to launch prominent careers in arts, entertainment and other supporting industries.”

Apart from the new and improved grand prize, another major development for this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija is the return of the House to Nigeria. While the location of the house has not been revealed, fans of the show have nonetheless been excited since the announcement was made earlier this year.