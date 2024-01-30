Man allegedly beats ex-wife with stone over children's matter in Lagos

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday. Hundeyin said that a case of domestic violence was reported to the Owode Onirin Police Division on Thursday at about 3:00 pm by the victim.

He said the victim was brought to the station by some sympathisers, while she was bleeding from the injuries allegedly inflicted on her face by the suspect. Victim of domestic violence by ex-husband in Lagos State. The spokesperson said that the victim told the police at the counter all that happened to her.

According to Hundeyin, the victim said that at about 2:00 pm on Thursday, while she was going to her shop around Bako Estate, at Weighbridge Ajegunle, her ex-husband, Olamilekan Morekeji, stopped her and inquired about their children.

“Her response got him angry, resulting in beating her up and using a big stone to hit her on her head and face, causing serious injuries to her.

“She further stated that it took the intervention of some Samaritans to rescue her at the station, where she was immediately rushed to the hospital at Irawo.

“The suspect was arrested and in custody. The victim was photographed and stone used to inflict injuries on the victim recovered as exhibit, ” he said.