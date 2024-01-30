ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man allegedly beats ex-wife with stone over children's matter in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ex-wife was brought to the station by some sympathisers, while she was bleeding from the injuries allegedly inflicted on her face by the suspect.

Man allegedly beats ex-wife with stone over children's matter in Lagos [Linda Ikeji's Blog]
Man allegedly beats ex-wife with stone over children's matter in Lagos [Linda Ikeji's Blog]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday. Hundeyin said that a case of domestic violence was reported to the Owode Onirin Police Division on Thursday at about 3:00 pm by the victim.

He said the victim was brought to the station by some sympathisers, while she was bleeding from the injuries allegedly inflicted on her face by the suspect. Victim of domestic violence by ex-husband in Lagos State. The spokesperson said that the victim told the police at the counter all that happened to her.

According to Hundeyin, the victim said that at about 2:00 pm on Thursday, while she was going to her shop around Bako Estate, at Weighbridge Ajegunle, her ex-husband, Olamilekan Morekeji, stopped her and inquired about their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her response got him angry, resulting in beating her up and using a big stone to hit her on her head and face, causing serious injuries to her.

“She further stated that it took the intervention of some Samaritans to rescue her at the station, where she was immediately rushed to the hospital at Irawo.

“The suspect was arrested and in custody. The victim was photographed and stone used to inflict injuries on the victim recovered as exhibit, ” he said.

Hundeyin said that the case would be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command for further investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina Govt approves ₦74.5 billion for township roads construction

Katsina Govt approves ₦74.5 billion for township roads construction

1,500 redeployed CBN staff expected to resume at Lagos office on Friday

1,500 redeployed CBN staff expected to resume at Lagos office on Friday

Wike vows to complete inner southern expressway project by December

Wike vows to complete inner southern expressway project by December

NDLEA arrests 198 suspects, dismantles 21 illicit drug joints in Kano

NDLEA arrests 198 suspects, dismantles 21 illicit drug joints in Kano

Katsina's first lady wants couples to test for genotype, HIV before marriage

Katsina's first lady wants couples to test for genotype, HIV before marriage

Yahaya Bello returns home to heroic welcome after 8 years as Kogi governor

Yahaya Bello returns home to heroic welcome after 8 years as Kogi governor

Governor Sani initiates construction of 6km bypass, 35-kilometer road in Kaduna

Governor Sani initiates construction of 6km bypass, 35-kilometer road in Kaduna

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man in handcuffs

Police arrest tailor for forcibly shaving apprentice's private parts

Fire destroys ₦150 million worth of goods at Damaturu GSM market, Yobe

Fire destroys ₦150 million worth of goods at Damaturu GSM market, Yobe

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects [Naijaloaded]

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects

They have been charged to court [Punch]

Lagos couple fakes kidnap to extort ₦5 million from relatives