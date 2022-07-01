Like Hushpuppi, Interpol arrest Nigerian fraudster in South Africa

Just like Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi got arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Aliyu was arrested for his connection with a $12 million romance scam and business email compromise fraud.

Multiple reports claimed that Aliyu was nabbed on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in a luxury Sandton estate in South Africa.

The suspect is famous on Instagram with his lavish holidays and excessive spending on luxury items for him and his girlfriend.

Aliyu’s social media posts, where he flaunts his wealth have garnered him more than 17,000 followers.

The suspect was, however, arrested almost six years after an investigation into his alleged scam activities was launched.

As part of the investigation, Interpol worked in collaboration with the United States (US) Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the US Secret Service.

Sources familiar with the matter stated that Aliyu, who’s believed to be part of an international syndicate, some of whose members have already been convicted in the US for fraud, has been in contact with several major convicted and suspected fraudsters from around the world.

Porche Cayenne, a Mercedes C220d and a Mercedes-Benz G Class luxury SUV, were among the fleet of luxury vehicles he was alleged to have bought with the proceeds of fraud.