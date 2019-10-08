The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, claimed that Jimoh was in the habit of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor.

Monica said Jimoh committed the act for which he was arraigned on September 22, 2019, at Ilupeju Ekiti in the Oye Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

She stated, “The defendant, who is the landlord to the victim’s mother, usually defiled the victim whenever her mother was not at home.

“It was when the victim’s elder sister saw the accused on top of her sister that she called her mother’s attention to the incident.

“The victim said the defendant had defiled her five times, while the defendant said it was only twice that he violated her.

“The offence contravenes Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.”

ALSO READ: 3 million Nigerians slip into extreme poverty in 6 months

According to The Punch, the police prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in a correctional facility pending legal advice from office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the accused in a correctional facility and adjourned the case till November 11 for mention.