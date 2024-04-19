ADVERTISEMENT
Tragedy strikes in Taraba as gunmen kill influential monarch

Segun Adeyemi

The Taraba State Police Command has not issued an official statement to verify the unfortunate incident or provide information regarding the unidentified assailants' location and capture.

Taraba Monarch and Unknown Gunmen. [Punch/Getty Images]
According to Punch, an anonymous source from the town, who had prayed with the chief before the event and wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the issue, informed our correspondent over the phone that the monarch was murdered at approximately 10:25 pm.

The source said, “The gunmen trailed him to one of his houses outside the palace and killed him.

“He left the palace around 7 pm after prayers and was killed a few hours later.

“We suspect that the gunmen were monitoring him. They trailed and killed him in one of his houses outside of the main palace.”

As of press time, the Taraba State Police Command is yet to release an official statement to confirm the tragic incident or the whereabouts and apprehension of the unknown gunmen.

In a similar incident, Pulse reported earlier that some suspected gunmen invaded two communities in Ekiti State and killed their monarchs.

The reported event occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni Local Government Area.

The monarchs, including the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, were assaulted on their way back from a meeting.

Additionally, the Alara of Ara in Ikole LG managed to avoid the armed assailants narrowly.

