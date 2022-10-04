Lagos woman drags husband to court, accuses him of stealing N71.6 from her

Tega, who claimed to be Lucky’s fourth wife, stated that the 47-year-old man first fraudulently obtained N1.6 million from her.

According to her, the N1.6 million was given to Lucky to float a proposed business deal.

While noting that Lucky reneged on his agreement to fulfil 50% interest rate on the N1.6 million she gave to him, the woman said her husband, unaware of her, stole N70 million from her two bank accounts.

“That you, Lucky James, between January 1, 2019, and September 6, 2022, did dishonestly withdraw and steal a total sum of N70m only from account number 1023143619 Mercury Investment domiciled at UBA and account number 0083657628 Mercury domiciled at Sterling Bank, respectively, property of Mrs James Amanda Tega.

“That you, Lucky James, did fraudulently obtain the sum of N1,600,000 from one Mrs James Amanda Tega with a promise to invest in a business, which you will be giving her 50 per cent interest monthly, a representation you knew to be false.

“That you, Lucky James, on September 6, 2022, did unlawfully assault one Mrs. James Amanda Tega, by hitting her with fist blows all over her body, which caused her bodily harm,” the charges read.