Lagos maid connives with thieves to rob her employer of N2.8m

It was gathered that Ikade, who worked as a maid for Okanlawon at her house in the Mushin area of Lagos, was said to have suddenly stated that she was no longer interested in the job.

Perplexed by her decision to quit working for her, Okanlawon reportedly called the agent through whom she was employed, but the latter could not be reached on the phone.

Ikade then requested that Sunday, whom she claimed was her brother, picked her from the house.

Sunday, while leaving the house with Ikade, then urged the woman to call him anytime she needed another maid to replace Ikade, saying he was also an agent.

Three months after Ikade left the house, Okanlawon put a call through to Sunday to help her source for another maid, after which he sent Uloko.

However, on Monday, October 10, 2022, Sunday and Ikade, along with one Henry, who’s still at large, invaded the Okanlawon’s house, and robbed her family, with the help of Uloko, who allegedly opened the gate and kitchen back door for them.

The charges read in part, “That you, Pius Sunday, Ikade Cynthia, Loveth Uloko, and one other at large, on or before October 10, 2022, at on Isiaka Nade Street, Mushin, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, while in the service of the victim, as an agent to housemaids, did intentionally arm yourselves with a locally-made gun and a knife and robbed Mrs Esther Okanlawon and her two visitors of the sum of 2,150,000, a wedding ring valued at N300,000, 500 pounds, 170 US dollars, 100 Canadian dollars, a handbag valued at 15 pounds and other valuables, all property of Esther Okanlawon and her family, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”