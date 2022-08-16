RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lady pleads with police not to call her parents after lover dies in motel room

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lover birds agreed to meet physically after their paths crossed on social media. But after spending a night together in a motel, the man slumped and died.

A lady whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, has pleaded with the Lagos Police Command not to inform her parents about how her 55-year-old lover, Abdulwaheed Lamidi, died while they lodged in a motel.

The suspect and her lover were said to have met on social media, after which they agreed to engage in a romantic relationship.

Having agreed to meet physically, the lady reportedly left her house in another state for Lagos to meet Lamidi at the motel. But after spending a night together, Lamidi reportedly slumped and died in their room.

An eyewitness who gave an account of the incident, stated that the lady suddenly ran out of their room to call for help, but when the motel workers arrived to render help, they found the deceased lying motionless on the floor.

“The girl said the man wanted to enter the toilet but slumped and fell on the ground. A doctor that works in a hospital close to the motel was called and when the doctor got to the room, he certified the man dead.

“The girl said she came to Lagos to meet the man as he promised to marry her; she came with some property and had the intention of moving into his house to be his live-in lover. Instead of going to the man’s house, they went to the hotel and they were in the room when the girl ran out to call for help because the man slumped.

“So, when people rushed into the room, they found him lying unconscious on the ground. The incident happened around 8.40am on Sunday but the girl arrived from another state on Saturday. The girl said she met the man online and that they had been chatting,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect doesn’t want her parents involved in the matter, adding that the deceased’s family had been contacted.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

