Labourer gets 6 strokes of cane for stealing 2 generators

Delivering judgment, Mr Gambo Garuba, an Upper Area Court judge in Zuba, Abuja, sentenced Usman after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Garuba charged the convict to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Akpen Justice, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station, on July 26

Ogada told the court the convict and one other, now at large criminally trespassed into plot 489, 24 crescent 2nd avenue Gwarinpa, where complainant is a security guard and stole two fireman generator from the compound.

Ogada further stated that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and the two stolen generators were recovered from him.