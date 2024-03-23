Woman stabbed to death by lover at her workplace

The lady, aged 28, had just arrived at her place of work at Kiminini business center within Trans Nzoia when the incident happened.

Witnesses recounted that a scuffle ensued and before they could intervene, the man unleashed a knife which he used to commit the heinous crime.

Angry residents rounded up the suspect as he attempted to flee from the scene, raining kicks and blows on him.

Police on patrol rescued the suspect from the angry mob and took him to Trans Nzoia district hospital for treatment.

Once treated, the suspect will be processed and arraigned in court over the incident.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with stab wounds where she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the duo may have quarreled prior to the incident and had not resolved their misunderstanding.

Kiminini OCPD John Onditi confirmed the incident, urging couples to embrace alternative ways of solving their issues rather than resorting to violence that often leads to injuries, death or both.

“The suspect attacked the woman at her work place, and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she died while undergoing treatment," said Onditi.

The body of the deceased was taken to St. Michael Kiminini Hospital mortuary.

Rise in femicide

A steady rise in cases of femicide have been reported with relate news making headlines frequently.

It is against this backdrop that celebrities, politicians, activists and the public turned out in large numbers, bringing Kenya to a standstill with the #EndFemicideKE campaign taking over online and offline in January.

A number of deaths have also been reported at short stay accommodation spaces, bringing the business under focus.

Despite several politicians vowing to take action and supporting the #EndFemicideKE campaign, the trend appears to continue with many more deaths reported in the subsequent months.