ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman stabbed to death by lover at her workplace

Charles Ouma

Witnesses recounted that a scuffle ensued and before they could intervene, the man unleashed a knife which he used to stab the 28-year-old

File image of a crime scene cordoned off A fourth year student at Moi University was stabbed to death on Saturday morning
File image of a crime scene cordoned off A fourth year student at Moi University was stabbed to death on Saturday morning

Police are investigating an incident in which a man accosted a woman believed to be his lover and stabbed her to death at her workplace on Friday, March 22.

Recommended articles

The lady, aged 28, had just arrived at her place of work at Kiminini business center within Trans Nzoia when the incident happened.

Witnesses recounted that a scuffle ensued and before they could intervene, the man unleashed a knife which he used to commit the heinous crime.

Angry residents rounded up the suspect as he attempted to flee from the scene, raining kicks and blows on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police on patrol rescued the suspect from the angry mob and took him to Trans Nzoia district hospital for treatment.

Once treated, the suspect will be processed and arraigned in court over the incident.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with stab wounds where she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the duo may have quarreled prior to the incident and had not resolved their misunderstanding.

Kiminini OCPD John Onditi confirmed the incident, urging couples to embrace alternative ways of solving their issues rather than resorting to violence that often leads to injuries, death or both.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspect attacked the woman at her work place, and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she died while undergoing treatment," said Onditi.

READ: CS Kuria announces crackdown as femicide cases escalate

The body of the deceased was taken to St. Michael Kiminini Hospital mortuary.

Rise in femicide

A steady rise in cases of femicide have been reported with relate news making headlines frequently.

ADVERTISEMENT
A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses
A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses Pulse Live Kenya

It is against this backdrop that celebrities, politicians, activists and the public turned out in large numbers, bringing Kenya to a standstill with the #EndFemicideKE campaign taking over online and offline in January.

A number of deaths have also been reported at short stay accommodation spaces, bringing the business under focus.

Despite several politicians vowing to take action and supporting the #EndFemicideKE campaign, the trend appears to continue with many more deaths reported in the subsequent months.

Editor's Note: Intimate partner violence can be reported through Kenya's 24-hour national helpline for gender-based violence 1195.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police deal with case of 'aggressive' big dog that attacked small dog

Police deal with case of 'aggressive' big dog that attacked small dog

Muslims find it difficult to get partners in South-East - Imo Chief Imam

Muslims find it difficult to get partners in South-East - Imo Chief Imam

Wike vows to cooperate with Defence Chief to curb insecurity in FCT

Wike vows to cooperate with Defence Chief to curb insecurity in FCT

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers at Osun schools

Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers at Osun schools

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi

Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi

FULL NAMES: Simon Ekpa, 96 others declared wanted by military

FULL NAMES: Simon Ekpa, 96 others declared wanted by military

Tinubu serious about commitment to border security - Minister

Tinubu serious about commitment to border security - Minister

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

Man lands in hot water for sneaking into female hostel at Kano university

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

Police arrest notorious toy gun robbery suspect in Enugu

Herder rapes 14-year-old daughter, forces her to abort pregnancy

60 year-old man rapes 14-year-old daughter, forces her to abort pregnancy

Suicide bomber fails in Borno State [The Guardian Nigeria]

Suicide bomber fails in Borno State