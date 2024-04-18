ADVERTISEMENT
Jobless man, accomplice burglarises house, steals 2 machines worth ₦5.17m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man and his accomplice broke into a residence and stole the machines.

Jobless man, accomplice burglarises house, steals 2 machines worth ₦5.17m [Vanguard News]
The defendant, who resides in the Kola area of Lagos State, is facing trial on a two-count charge of burglary and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, ASP Evelyn Ehieniua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 18 at 13, Fola Falusi St., Ajegunle Alakuko, Lagos State. The prosecutor said that the defendant and others at large broke into the residence of one Juliana Akinrolabu and stole a grinding machine worth ₦670,000.

Ehieniua added that the defendant and his accomplices stole a manual capsule-filling machine worth ₦4.5 million. The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, M. A. Adegbaye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum. Adegbaye adjourned the case until May 7 for mention.

