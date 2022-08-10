RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Jealous man who strangled his wife to d*ath commits s*icide

The man was said to always get jealous at any given opportunity because his wife was the breadwinner of their family.

One Adeniyi Jose, who reportedly strangled his wife to death over allegations of infidelity, has committed suicide.

Jose, a 45-year-old who hailed from Akure in Ondo State, used a rope to strangle his wife of eight years, Chioma Gloria Ibeh, after suspecting that the latter cheated on him.

However, Jose on Monday, August 8, 2022, consumed a poisonous substance that consequently led to his untimely death.

Following the incident, Brenda, who was Ibeh’s sister, discovered the bodies of the couple after knocking on their door and didn’t get an answer.

Speaking on the incident, Brenda said it is no surprising that Jose took his wife’s life before committing suicide, adding that he had always attempted to do so.

According to her, Ibeh was the breadwinner of the family since her husband didn’t have a job.

Her words: "He is jobless while my sister is the one feeding him and taking care of their 9-year-old child. My Sister works at the registers department of the General Hospital, Suleja Niger state."

"Adeniyi first attempted to kill my sister in the first week of April when my sister returned from fixing our dad's house in the village. My dad was with Road Safety and his pension money was used to fix his house.

"We agreed that she should play that role because she was a graduate. He called her and disturbed her so much that she had to run back and when she did, that same night, he almost killed her with a sharp knives he had bought and drank SNIPER.

"The case was reported to the police at Suleja and nothing was done about it.”

The couple had been married since 2014 and have a son together.

