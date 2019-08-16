A 35-year-old Nigerian, Ndukwe Fidelis has reportedly been arrest by police operatives in India for travelling into the country with a fake Cote d’Ivoire passport.

According to Indian Express, Fidelis had been deported in 2015 for overstaying his visa and a Look Out Notice was said to have been issued against him.

On Friday, August 2, 2019, Fidelis was reported to have arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to take a flight to Turkey with a Cote d’Ivoire passport that identified his as Kouame Aristide.

But upon a close examination of the passport, Fidelis was found out to be holding a fake passport and his real identity was exposed.

According to Mumbai Police Crime, the 35-year-old Nigerian had visited India three times using the fake passport,

An officer said, “He is a cloth merchant with business interest in India.”

Meanwhile, the person who helped Fidelis to acquire the fake passport has also been arrested by the police.