A self-described spiritual healer, Shedrack Luke Greeson, aka Ifaokurola Babalawo, has been jailed three months, with an option of fine, for fraud on social media.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Greeson in January and arraigned him before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja on Monday, March 22, 2021 on a two count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

The anti-graft agency said the defendant pretended to be a spiritual healer, using an Instagram account, to defraud unsuspecting people.

He allegedly induced one Austin Brown from California in the United States to deliver to him the sum of N230,000.

The EFCC accused him of committing an offence contrary to section 320(b) and punishable under section 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990.

The defendant pleaded guilty after striking a plea bargain arrangement with the anti-graft agency.

Justice Musa Usman sentenced him to three months in prison with an option of fine of N50,000.