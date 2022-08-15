Ibadan man rapes 18-year-old girl who came to retrieve her phone charger

Salimon was said to have taken advantage of an 18-year-old girl, who came to retrieve her phone charger in his friend’s apartment.

The incident, according to the Prosecution Counsel, Olusegun Adegboye, happened on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Oriyangi area, Ogbere area of Ibadan.

Adegboye told the court that Salimon unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim identified as T. Sunday, when the latter attempted to retrieve the borrowed charger.

”When she went to pick the charger, a friend to the victim’s neighbour allegedly raped her,” he added.

The prosecutor argued that the offence is contrary to Section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Having heard the prosecutor’s argument, the Magistrate O. A. Enilolobo ordered that the suspect should be remanded at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan.

In her ruling, Enilolobo maintained that Salimon must remain in demand pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the matter till October 18, for mention.

In a related development, the Akwa Ibom State Government recently charged one Moses Armstrong with rape, intimidation, conspiracy and supplying of drugs or instruments to procure abortion.