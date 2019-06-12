According to NAN, the dead man was identified as Mr Adenipekun Ademiju, a worker in the Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun.

The young man was to have departed Osu town going to Ibadan when he and other passengers aboard the vehicle were attacked at Ikire community along the expressway

An eye-witness claimed that Adenipekun was shot as the bandits fired indiscriminately to forcefully stop the vehicle.

“The man was killed instantly by Fulani herdsmen who rob regularly on this road.

“It was Ademiju and the driver that were in the car but while the robbers were shooting indiscriminately to forcefully stop them, the bullet hit the deceased.

“The driver ran into the nearby bush and Ademiju’s body was left on the highway by the robbers, who went away with the car,” the witness said.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Command PRO, SP. Folashade Odoro, in an interview with newsmen, said the matter is still under investigation.

Herdsmen and other criminal gangs have launched deadly attacks on highways in parts of the country in recent years, making travelling a risky venture nationwide.