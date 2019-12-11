Guinness Night Football is here! After its successful launch in other African countries, Guinness Night Football is set to kick off in Nigeria on the 21st of December in Enugu, before moving to Lagos on the 28th of December, 2019.

Guinness Night Football provides a playground for players and fans across the nation to partake in a fun lineup of activities. Football fans and fun lovers will have a rare opportunity to enjoy football-themed activities in the dark, enhanced by impressive lighting technology that makes the experience vibrant, immersive, and memorable.

According to Lola Ashafa, Senior Brand Manager - Guinness., "Guinness Night Football will take the game beyond conventional football experiences by bringing out the colour vibrancy of the players and provide fans and spectators with unforgettable experiences".

Guinness Night Football: A night of unconventional football experiences

To stand a chance to experience Guinness Night football in Enugu; register now: https://fb.me/1ONBleEBOGieOE1. And for the Lagos experience: https://fb.me/1YuN9zXE8SiO4HO. You can also win free tickets to Guinness Night football, simply find your code under the Guinness promotional bottle and dial *1759*CODE#

For more information, visit www.goal.com/Guinness. To join the conversation on social media, follow the hashtags #GuinnessNightFootball #GuinnessMVP.

Please make sure you enjoy Guinness responsibly – over 18 only.

This is a featured post.