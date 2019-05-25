Officers of Lagos State Police Command have reportedly arrested one Ade Segun for allegedly stealing 10 companies’ cars that belong to his previous employers.

The State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Mu’azu, who didn’t disclose the names of the companies said this during a press briefing on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the CP, the suspect usually applied for management positions in prominent companies in order to steal their cars and sell them to unsuspecting buyers.

Following investigations, the police boss said Segun was arrested at his new place of work, where he was employed as a general manager. He added that during interrogations, the suspect confessed to have stolen cars from his previous employers.

Zubair said, “Sometime in December 2018, we received a complaint about one Ade Segun, who always applied for management positions in prominent companies with the sole intention of stealing their cars. Information gathered revealed that he had in the same manner stolen over 10 vehicles from companies and sold them to unsuspecting buyers in neighbouring states.

“After a thorough investigation by SARS operatives, the suspect was traced to a particular company where he was recently employed as a general manager. During interrogation, he confessed to have stolen several cars from his previous employers.”

The State Commissioner of Police did not disclose all the companies the suspect had worked for.