Factory worker kills colleague during fight in Kano

Isma’il, who was for the factory company, located in the Sharada Ja’in Quarters of Kano, was arrested by men of the State Police Command for allegedly killing his colleague, Tukur Adamu.

The suspect, according to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kano State, Abdullahi Kiyawa, during a fight at the Fas Agro Sacks Company with his colleague, killed him.

In a statement in which the police spokesperson made this disclosure, it was stated there-in that a distress call was received on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at approximately 8:30 am via the command’s emergency number.

Kiyawa stated that it was the fight that broke out within the duo at the company’s premises that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Adamu.

The statement partly read, “On the 21st January 2024, at about 8:30 am, a distress call was received through the Command’s emergency number; 08032419754, that fighting erupted between two staff of Fas Agro Sacks Company located at Sharada Ja’in Quarters Kano, which led to the death of one Tukur Adamu, 32.

“The situation was immediately brought under control, and the suspect was transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for discrete investigation and also calling on the good people of the State to avoid taking laws into their hands.

“On arrival at the scene, the body was rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a medical doctor certified the body dead, whereas the suspect, James Isma’il, aged 32 years, ‘m’, was arrested.”