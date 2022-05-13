EFCC arrests man for running yahoo yahoo academy in Abuja

Disclosing Samad’s arrest in a statement, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren said the 24-year-old was apprehended in a sting operation alongside 16 of his students.

According to the anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, the youngsters who were between the ages of 18 and 27 years were arrested at their hideout located in Peace Court Estate, Lokogoma area of the state.

Uwujaren added that the suspect rented a three bedroom apartment at the rate of N3 million to teach his apprentices the tricks of cyber-frauds.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptops, phones, charms, and two vehicles: a Lexus RX350 and Toyota Highlander. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Uwujaren added.

While noting that the arrested suspects had given useful information to the operatives, Uwujaren maintained that they would only appear in court at the conclusion of the investigations.

Meanwhile, no less than 36 fraudsters were recently arrested in Imo State.

Following an intelligence report linking them to cyber-fraud targeting foreigners, EFCC operatives nabbed the suspects at Owerri, Imo State capital.

Several phones, laptops, international passports, Lexus ES350 with NYCN reg. number IMO 44, Mercedes Benz GLK with reg. number KTU 729 HD and Toyota Camry with reg. number KTU 720 HL, were items recovered from them.