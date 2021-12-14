Edo Deputy Gov applauds Globacom on Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo

Shuaibu stated that Globacom is a company which all Nigerians should be proud of. He further stated that Globacom has consistently shown that it is a Nigerian company with the interest of Nigerians at heart.

"Glo is a company that every well- meaning Nigerian will be proud to associate with as a result of its interesting products and services and the empowerment projects it is known for", he noted.

At the ceremony, 45-year- old Osaze Osemwegie won a brand new Kia Rio Saloon car while several others won household appliances including television sets, power generators and refrigerators. Osaze was full of gratitude to Globacom as he said he was surprised when he was informed of his good fortune.

"I never thought i could drive a brand new car this year. I am a welder. There is no way I would have been able to afford the car but God has used Glo to fulfil one of my life ambitions. Thank you Glo", he exclaimed.

Similarly, Afeez Oseni, a 38 years old clearing agent from Kwara State received his own Kia Rio at the Gloworld shop, Allen Avenue Ikeja on the same day. Oseni expressed “I did not believe it.

"I was called by Glo customer care that I won a car in the Glo promo and it was not until the car was presented to me a few minutes ago that I believed it was real. Glo has blessed me, a clearing agent of imported used cars with a brand new car, which happens to be my first car. It is indeed a big surprise. To God be the glory”.

Apart from the cars winners, about 50 lucky subscribers won expensive home appliances including fridges, power generators and television sets in Benin while Lagos recorded 64 winners.

Also speaking at the Lagos event, a member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adedamola Kasumu stated that Globacom as a corporate entity has done well in Nigeria. He said “Glo keeps giving back to Nigerians and that it is well appreciated. We thank the company for putting smiles on the faces of the winners present here today, especially now that we are approaching xmas”.

Glo Regional Managers, Akinsola Williams and Augustus Ndu-Offor who spoke in Lagos and Benin respectively said the events are a fulfillment of the promise made by Globacom when it unveiled the promotion a few weeks ago to spread joy amongst Nigerians during the Yuletide season and into the New Year.

Other important personalities who attended the two events include Nollywood actors, Victor Osuagwu and Mrs. Patience Ozokwor aka Mama G , musician Teniola Apata as well as the State Police Commissioner, Iriemi Solomon in Benin while Zonal Director, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Priscilla Onuzulu, Nollywood actors, Odunlade Adekola and Bimbo Thomas, as well Managing Directors of Saravcom and Yarab Integrated Limited, Glo dealers, Mr. Olabanji Akanni and Alhaji Mobolaji Abdulrasaq.

