Comply with EFCC's arrest, avoid disgracing former Governors - Ortom

Ortom urged Benue youths to stop insulting the elders on social media and take advantage of the internet to add value to their lives.

Samuel Ortom and Yahaya Bello [Pulse.ng]
Ortom stated this on Sunday at the Redeemed Church in Makurdi during the thanksgiving service organised by his aides to mark his 63rd birthday anniversary. He urged Bello to come out and defend his administration adding that his continuous hiding would bring disgrace to former governors across the country.

The ex-Benue governor also urged his former appointees to always come forward and give account of their stewardship when called upon saying that they could only run when they had something to hide.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise my younger brother and friend, Governor Yahaya Bello, not to disgrace former governors. You don’t need to hide, you don’t need to resist arrest or anything. Go there and respond.

“EFCC are human beings. If they are making enquiries, the laws are there. I have tried to get him on the phone, but I could not, I have tried those around him, but I could not so I want this to be noted.

“So wherever he is, if he can hear me, thank God the press are here, he should come out,” Ortom said.

The former governor appreciated the Benue people for their support throughout his eight-year tenure and for celebrating him on his birthday. He said that being at the top for eight years was not an easy task and called on the people to always pray for their leaders.

Ortom urged Benue youths to stop insulting the elders on social media and take advantage of the internet to add value to their lives and bring development to the state.

“Do not insult the leaders or elders on social media. We all must be part of the process to bring peace so that progress, prosperity and development will come.

“The youth must take advantage of social media to bring development to themselves and the state.

“The whole world is in your palm, in your tablets and your phone. Look at the essence of the internet.

“Now that you cannot go to the farms, go to the website and see what people are doing in other to be parts of the world and to add value and bring wealth to yourselves,” he added.

Ortom expressed gratitude to God for his mercies over his life and family saying he left the government house a better Christian and that he would continue to be and worship in the house of God.

In their remarks, the Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondakaa, Chairman, of Benue PDP, John Ngbede, and Sen Abba Moro, all appreciated Chief Ortom for his dogged fight for the security of the people.

They prayed to God to give him more opportunities to continue to contribute to the peace and development of the state.

