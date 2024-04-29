Osun petroleum agency warns marketers against fuel hoarding, inflating price

The agency also warned residents of the state against panic buying, hoarding and storing of petroleum products at home. Adekunle Adeyemo, the State Coordinator of NMDPRA, gave the warning while speaking with journalists on Monday in Osogbo.

Adeyemo said that the surveillance team of the agency would be all out to ensure that no filling stations hoard the product. He said that any marketers caught hoarding the fuel or engage in any form of sharp practices would be dealt with in accordance with the dictates of the law.

Adeyemo promised that the agency would intensify its monitoring and surveillance of outlets in line with its regulatory mandate to ensure compliance with quality, quantity and safety of operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, government is doing everything possible to ensure adequate availability of the product, and it will be unfair for independent marketers who have the product in stock to be hoarding it.

“We want to appeal to independent marketers who have petroleum products in stock to stop hoarding.

“It will be inhuman for those who have the product to be hoarding and inflating the pump price.

“The surveillance team of the agency is already out to ensure that those who have the product are dispensing it to motorists at reasonable price.

“However, any filling station caught hoarding the product with the view of inflicting pains on the masses will not be spared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, there might be a little challenge in the supply process, but relevant government agencies are doing everything possible to ensure that the situation is normalise.

“We will not fold our hands while some few individuals will inflicting undue pain on the residents of the state by hoarding the products,’’ he said.

Adeyemo appealed to petroleum marketers to always adhere strictly to standard safety practices in their filling stations. He warned that any marketer that violates the standard procedure would be dealt with according to the law.

Adeyemo also appealed to consumers to report sharp practices such as under-dispensing, to the agency for appropriate action. The NMDPRA boss also warned against storing petroleum products at homes, adding that such can cause a fire outbreak.

He said that people needed to be very careful with how they handle petroleum products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Storing of petroleum product at home can result in a fire outbreak, which can lead to the destruction of lives and property.