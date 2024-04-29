ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun petroleum agency warns marketers against fuel hoarding, inflating price

News Agency Of Nigeria

The surveillance team of the agency would be all out to ensure that no filling stations hoard the product.

Osun petroleum agency warns marketers against fuel hoarding, inflating price [Businessday NG]
Osun petroleum agency warns marketers against fuel hoarding, inflating price [Businessday NG]

Recommended articles

The agency also warned residents of the state against panic buying, hoarding and storing of petroleum products at home. Adekunle Adeyemo, the State Coordinator of NMDPRA, gave the warning while speaking with journalists on Monday in Osogbo.

Adeyemo said that the surveillance team of the agency would be all out to ensure that no filling stations hoard the product. He said that any marketers caught hoarding the fuel or engage in any form of sharp practices would be dealt with in accordance with the dictates of the law.

Adeyemo promised that the agency would intensify its monitoring and surveillance of outlets in line with its regulatory mandate to ensure compliance with quality, quantity and safety of operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, government is doing everything possible to ensure adequate availability of the product, and it will be unfair for independent marketers who have the product in stock to be hoarding it.

“We want to appeal to independent marketers who have petroleum products in stock to stop hoarding.

“It will be inhuman for those who have the product to be hoarding and inflating the pump price.

“The surveillance team of the agency is already out to ensure that those who have the product are dispensing it to motorists at reasonable price.

“However, any filling station caught hoarding the product with the view of inflicting pains on the masses will not be spared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, there might be a little challenge in the supply process, but relevant government agencies are doing everything possible to ensure that the situation is normalise.

“We will not fold our hands while some few individuals will inflicting undue pain on the residents of the state by hoarding the products,’’ he said.

Adeyemo appealed to petroleum marketers to always adhere strictly to standard safety practices in their filling stations. He warned that any marketer that violates the standard procedure would be dealt with according to the law.

Adeyemo also appealed to consumers to report sharp practices such as under-dispensing, to the agency for appropriate action. The NMDPRA boss also warned against storing petroleum products at homes, adding that such can cause a fire outbreak.

He said that people needed to be very careful with how they handle petroleum products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Storing of petroleum product at home can result in a fire outbreak, which can lead to the destruction of lives and property.

“We have to be wise, there’s no reason for panic buying or hoarding of the product because government is doing everything possible towards adequate supply of the product,’’ he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 workers die after bridge under construction collapse in Ebonyi

2 workers die after bridge under construction collapse in Ebonyi

FCT experiences power outage, AEDC blames technical faults on feeders

FCT experiences power outage, AEDC blames technical faults on feeders

Ogun FRSC set to arrest motorists with petrol-filled jerry cans in vehicles

Ogun FRSC set to arrest motorists with petrol-filled jerry cans in vehicles

Fruit waste from Ketu market can generate power for homes, markets, industries

Fruit waste from Ketu market can generate power for homes, markets, industries

Tinubu's 2nd term bid at risk over 'betrayal' of El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello - Sowunmi

Tinubu's 2nd term bid at risk over 'betrayal' of El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello - Sowunmi

EFCC to freeze 1k bank accounts for forex dealings, investigate for 90 days

EFCC to freeze 1k bank accounts for forex dealings, investigate for 90 days

Osun petroleum agency warns marketers against fuel hoarding, inflating price

Osun petroleum agency warns marketers against fuel hoarding, inflating price

'People are setting up business centres, calling themselves pastors' - Oshiomhole

'People are setting up business centres, calling themselves pastors' - Oshiomhole

Rivers Reps console tanker blast victims, seek aid from philanthropists

Rivers Reps console tanker blast victims, seek aid from philanthropists

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200

Gov Ademola Adeleke and his two wives.

End of controversy as Gov Adeleke names one of his wives as official First Lady

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members [Intel Region]

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye [Kano Focus]

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff