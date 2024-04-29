Fruit waste from Ketu market can generate power for homes, markets, industries

The founder, Temitope Okunnu, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview. She said that the government should start looking towards the generation of biogas, to power homes, industries, communities and markets.

“We are sending a strong message to the Nigerian people and the government that our fruit waste is enough to power our homes, markets and industries.”

She said that in the Ketu fruit market, for instance, there is a bio-digester that could convert fruit wastes to gas which could provide the market with electricity at night.

“The bio-digester was renovated two years ago in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment. We can load more fruit in the digester and convert it into gas.

“This fruit waste can be converted into gas, particularly pineapples, watermelons and mangoes which are very good sources of biogas.

“Ketu market alone can fund itself on energy. This fruit market can actually create the energy they need there,” she said.

Okunnu urged the government to key into this plan which could be beneficial to the country and the economy. NAN reports that the foundation cleaned up the fruit market during the weekend, aimed at protecting the environment.