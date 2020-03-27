Honeywell Flour Mills believes strongly in the power of community and in line with our mission of using enterprise to make our world better, we are partnering with Lagos State in its bid to feed 200,000 low-income families during the COVID-19 crisis.

We fully support the Lagos State Government’s objective of implementing social distancing policies across the State. We also recognise the unfortunate challenge this restriction of movement will place on many Lagosians, who need to leave their homes daily to earn an income to feed their families.

In this regard, we will be supporting the Lagos State Government’s goal of feeding 200,000 low-income families by providing customised Honeywell Flour Mills food packs. These packs, containing various food products, will feed one family for one month.

We commend the leadership of Lagos State in spearheading the efforts to help alleviate the burdens of the less fortunate amongst us caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone at this trying time. Let us continue to work together to stay safe and fight as one to win the battle against this global pandemic.

