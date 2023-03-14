ADVERTISEMENT
Court remands man for r*ping daughter inside his shop in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendant was said to have had carnal knowledge of his daughter in his shop in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

An Ikeja Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ogba, Lagos, on Monday, March 13, 2023, remanded one Roland Okajere at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in the state.

L. A Owolabi, the court Magistrate remanded the 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter inside his shop in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The defendant, according to police prosecutor Inspector Esther Igbineweka, committed the crime on Wednesday, February 4.

The prosecutor argued that the rape offence committed is punishable under Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Roland Okajere, on January 4, 2023, at your shop at Ikotun Bus Stop, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did rape your daughter, 18, by having sexual intercourse with her without her consent and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the charge sheet read.

Refusing to take the defendant’s plea, the magistrate ordered him to be remanded for 30 days pending the receipt of advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the case till Wednesday, April 12, for mention.

In a related development, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) dragged a 24-year-old man, Micheal Okoye before A Grade I Area Court, Dei-dei, Abuja, for threatening to kill his siblings identified as Oluchi and Anthony.

The police charged Okoye to court after Oluchi and Anthony reported that the defendant destroyed the fence and windows of the house they live in.

Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun also noted that substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from Okoye during the investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

