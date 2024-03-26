ADVERTISEMENT
Chinese man to die by hanging for stabbing girlfriend to death for no reason

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house for an undisclosed reason.

Frank-Geng-Quangrong and his late girlfriend, Ummukalthuum Buhari [Punch]
Frank, who lives in Railway Quarters Kano, was convicted on one count charge of culpable homicide. Delivering judgment, Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond the reasonable doubt.

“The defendant’s testimony is inconsistent. I here by find him guilty”

“I here by recommend mercy by the Kano State Governor on behalf of the convict”

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, the Attorney-General of Kano State, Haruna Dederi, had informed the court that the convict committed the offence on September 16, 2022, at Janbulo Quarters Kano.

He said on the same date at about 9 pm the convict stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house situated at Janbulo Quarters Kano for an undisclosed reason.

“The victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecution presented six witnesses to prove their case against the defendant and four exhibits.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provision of section 221(b) of the Penal Code. The defence counsel, Muhummad Dan’azumi, presented the defendant to defend himself, and one other witness and tendered five exhibits.

Dan’azumi urged the court to recommend the defendant for a prerogative of mercy under section 313 of ACJL. In his testimony, Frank said: "I didn’t kill Ummulkhulsum intentionally but stabbed her in self defence after she grabbed my testes”.

He pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in its judgment. Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgment, the victim's mother, Hajiya Fatima Zubairu, expressed satisfaction with the judge’s decision

