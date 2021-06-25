Camon 17 Pro; Low light has got nothing on you!

And today, I will be telling you all about it! Before I delve into it, let’s list out what comes in the Camon 17 Pro box.

WHAT IS IN THE BOX?

Anti-slip phone cover

White earphones

Screen protector

25W power brick and USB-C charging cable

Warranty card

Sim ejector

The magnificent Camon 17 Pro

Let’s get to it then.

I have to say, very excitedly, that for me, Camon 17 Pro’s camera features checks all my boxes! TECNO embedded its AI technology to enhance its photography for both its front-facing and main cameras.

Cameras have become one of the most desired features users look for in a smartphone. It has also become an integral part of everyday usage. On TECNO’s part, the brand has worked hard to keep up with the growing visual content creation trends, either photography or videography. With each of the brand’s mobile devices, there has been constant evolution and improvement in mobile camera performance.

And the Camon 17 Pro comes in hot on the trail of that track record.

The Camon 17 Pro comes with a 64MP rear quad-camera that includes a 2MP bokeh camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor, with a quad-LED flash. Sitting pretty at the front of the device, in center punch-hole position, is the 48MP selfie camera with its own dual-LED flash.

Apparently, the brand put mobile photographers, videographers and vloggers into special consideration while making the phone, because guys, there are ample features that will make creative juices flow liberally.

The device comes with personalized video templates like; travel, sport, family and much more to choose from. That isn’t all, there are also a number of transitions, camera movements and music choices in the Film mode.

With the Camon 17 Pro, videographers can shoot 4K content at 30fps, 1080p at either 60fps or 30fps and 720p at 30fps. There’s also video bokeh mode, video beauty mode, ultra-steady mode and even slow motion! Amazing right? Yes!

In all of these, what I most love is how the Camon 17 Pro enhances my night life. None of these features takes a back burner seat when night falls.

In fact, low light can get as low as it wants, and here is why; TECNO turned up the heat with the camera features of this device by adding in new features to play around with including Super Night Mode which brightens up images in low light scenarios.

I could stop here and sleep easy. I mean, the amazing Camon 17 Pro has proven itself clearly. But the device isn’t just about its camera features.

TOP-NOTCH PROCESSING PERFORMANCE

The device is powered by Helio G95 processor. With all the power packed in the Camon 17 Pro, the device performs at high standards without getting hot or slow.

STORAGE, CONNECTIVITY AND SECURITY

Camon 17 Pro features 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It runs the HiOS 7.6 Operating System, based on Android 11.

Sensors include Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass.

BATTERY CAPACITY

Camon 17 Pro comes with a 5000mAh non-removable battery, coupled with 25-Watt Flash Charging.

It really doesn’t get better than this in mobile phone land! And the even more amazing thing is that I got all of these for myself at a sweet price range of N125,000.

The Camon 17 Pro is available in authorized stores nationwide.